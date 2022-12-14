This Shipping Container Was Converted Into a Charming Tiny Home With a Rooftop Deck

With a little bit of skill and imagination, you can turn any place into an accommodation. This 20-ft shipping container was transformed into a beautiful tiny home that’s equipped with all the necessities. It has a living room/bedroom, a kitchen, and a spacious bathroom. Plus, it comes with a rooftop deck that increases the available living space.
This container turned home offers guests the chance to experience firsthand what tiny home living is all about. The unique house was created to allow people to get away from the city noise and get closer to each other. Although it’s only 20-ft-long (6-meter-long), it incorporates smart design solutions that make it feel bigger than it actually is.
On the outside, this container home features charred cedar siding, and the inside matches the style with pine shiplap walls and several wood accents that give the place a cozy vibe. The entryway is still in its original spot. However, the owner added a large glass door that lets natural light bathe the interior. In fact, the house has large windows on each side, so it feels bright and airy.
The open-concept interior also adds to that. The living room is positioned in front of the entryway, and it has a Murphy bed with a sofa. During the day, guests can relax on the sofa and watch the TV that hides behind the wooden wall art. At night, they can fold down the wall bed and sleep on a queen-size mattress.
The kitchen can be found next to this area, and it has everything a couple needs for the ideal weekend getaway. There’s a sink, a microwave, a coffee station, and a small fridge. Moreover, it includes generous countertops and a breakfast bar placed in front of a large window.
The bathroom is at the rear, and it’s super spacious. It has a full-size tiled shower, a sink with storage underneath, and a toilet. And if the interior isn’t spacious enough for two people, the good news is that this tiny container home has a beautiful rooftop deck that can be accessed via an alternating step stairway.
The deck is surrounded by a cable railing system with LED lights. Those who want to get a taste of the tiny lifestyle can book this unique little house on Airbnb. The container home is located just north of Waco, Texas.
