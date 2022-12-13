Ultra-Tiny Home Hiding in the Forest Reveals a Luminous, Stylish Interior

If you’ve got enough space on your private and you live in a beautiful area, why not add a tiny rental there? It doesn’t require a lot of space, and doesn’t have to be complex in order to become a welcoming house, and this really tiny cabin in the forest proves it.
One of the good things about the recent pandemic was that many folks discovered or rediscovered the simple joy of spending some quiet time somewhere in a tiny home, away from the crowd. Tiny homes come in many shapes and sizes, so there were enough options for every taste. Even if we no longer need to isolate, the desire to step back from the city life and reconnect with nature is still there.
A micro cabin like this glamping retreat in New Brunswick, Canada is all about going back to basics. Forget fancy settings and “artsy” decorations. This is a simple home made of wood, with very limited space, but with plenty of beauty and comfort.
It’s only 21-foot-long (6.4 meters) and 8.5-foot-wide (2.5 meters) so expect everything inside to also be on the smaller side. This means a kitchen that includes all the basics, but the cooktop is a single-burner, the oven is a countertop one, and the fridge fits under the counter.
This also means that although there’s a loft bedroom, don’t expect anything too lavish. Two people can sleep in it, however, as long as they don’t mind a tight space. The ladder leading up to it is also not friendly to everyone, especially if they have some sort of mobility impairment.
On the other hand, there’s a full-size sofa dominating the living room, enough for everyone to relax in the evening, and also doubling as an extra bed for a third guest. The bathroom is also a pleasant surprise, because it’s big enough to include a generous shower stall, a full-size vanity, and a conventional flush toilet.
Jenn and Steve’s tiny home in the forest can be booked through Airbnb, and it’s sure to inspire many other folks who are thinking about tiny living.
