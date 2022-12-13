Trailblazing Compressed Hydrogen Carrier H2Neo Gets the Green Light

Hydrogen is heralded as one of the most promising solutions for decarbonizing most means of transportation in the near future, but one of the critical issues related to it is availability and logistics. Ships play an important part in this equation – not only can they be fueled by green hydrogen, but they are also essential for delivering it where it’s needed.
Two years ago, the Australian-based Provaris embarked on the journey toward an innovative compressed hydrogen carrier. Last year, the prestigious ABS (The American Bureau of Shipping) awarded it an Approval in Principle (AiP) for two classes of carriers, the H2Neo and the H2Max. The company has now reached another milestone, with ABS officially granting approval for the H2Neo. Apparently, the H2Neo is the first of its kind to receive this level of approval.
With the green light for building, Provaris can now start looking for a shipyard, and hopefully begin construction by the end of 2023.
The H2Neo is meant for bulk-scale marine storage and transportation of green hydrogen. In order to carry H2 in a compressed form, Provaris will equip the vessel with two special cargo tanks, which are also integrated in an innovative way.
These tanks were designed to be as safe as possible, in order to prevent any release of energy that could result in a catastrophe. They are made of several layers of steel that are nested together, which is supposed to make any sudden crack impossible. Plus, they are fitted with an advanced monitoring system for extra safety.
Then, in each tank, the hydrogen is stored at ambient temperature and at a 250-bar pressure, which eliminates the need for intensive cooling during the trip, while also preventing what is known as boil-off.
Another benefit is that the compressed hydrogen can be loaded directly onto the carrier through the use of compressors, instead of requiring dedicated onshore storage and conversion facilities.
The H2Neo will be followed by the large-scale H2Max, plus dedicated storage barges. This new way of transporting green hydrogen could be key for developing a sustainable supply and transport chain globally.
