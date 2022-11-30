This Tiny Cabin on Wheels Brings a Rustic Twist to Vacations on the Beach

Talking about the ocean and vacations on a private beach brings images of luxury resorts or quirky vintage Airstreams with a bohemian vibe, for many of us. But when it comes to Canada, with its gorgeous woods, a rustic, wooden cabin on the beach somehow makes sense.
Those who choose to visit this unusual camping spot in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada, get the chance to blend the joys of living inside a tiny wooden cabin with the exciting adventures of water fun. Sitting on a private beach right next to the ocean, and also surrounded by majestic trees, this tiny house is not something you see every day.
This isn’t exactly glamping, since there are no unusual luxuries to indulge in. But it’s a bit more comfortable than conventional camping, though. Guests can enjoy hot showers (although short ones, because the water tanks are small) and there’s Wi-Fi available, but it’s not the best.
The ocean cabin is indeed tiny, at 8.5 x 20 feet (2.5 x 6 meters) but well-equipped and showing off beautiful woodwork throughout. It’s big enough for two guests, offering a queen-sized bed in the main bedroom, plus a separate futon. A tiny bathroom includes a shower and a flushing toilet.
The kitchen looks wonderfully rustic, with light wood furniture and a minimalistic design. However, it’s big enough to include a fridge, a cooktop electric stove, and a toaster oven. In addition to cooking basics, guests will find everything they need for barbecuing – after all, this is part of the camping experience.
When they’re not chilling inside the tiny cabin, playing board games or reading a book, guests get to have plenty of water fun – a canoe and Surftech paddle boards are free to use throughout the stay.
Although it would fit just as well in a mountain area, this cute rustic cabin is a hidden gem close to the ocean. More details are available at Airbnb.
