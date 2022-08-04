The Only Tiny House in Northern Thailand Is Incredibly Stylish and Luxurious

Simply called “Wood and Mountain Cabin,” this gorgeous tiny house is actually very special, because it blends sustainability and traditional building techniques with modern amenities and luxury. The result is a truly spectacular retreat in the middle of Thailand’s beautiful wild nature.
The Wood and Mountain Cabin located close to the Doi Suthep - Pui National Park seems to be the only tiny house in northern Thailand, according to Insider, who took a closer look at this unique dwelling. It’s unlike anything else in the area, where the common hospitality options are hotels, bungalows, and cottages.
With 430 square feet (40 square meters) of interior space, this tiny house can accommodate up to three guests. It’s owned by a local woman and was designed by a local architecture firm, called Sher Maker. The wood for the cladding was sourced from the same area, and the house was built using traditional methods, including an ancient Japanese procedure called Shou Sugi Ban. By charring the wood with a flame, this technique is supposed to make the surfaces waterproof. And it gave the tiny home its unique look.
This look is rustic and modern at the same time. At the front, you can admire the traditional wood construction, while the back is made almost entirely out of glass. The bedroom is located upstairs, with breathtaking views thanks to the huge windows. The ceilings are also high, which makes the cabin feel much more spacious. The sofa downstairs can be converted into a bed, for an extra guest. Both the bathroom and the kitchen look modern and are equipped with all the basics.
A luxurious addition to this tiny house is a 161-square foot (15 square meters) wooden deck with an outdoor bathtub, where guests can indulge while taking in the spectacular views. The Woos and Mountain Cabin is perfectly isolated, so privacy doesn’t seem to be an issue.
The fact that it’s the only one of its kind also makes this tiny house more expensive than the alternatives in the area, costing around $238 (SGD $286) per night, according to the Airbnb listing. Despite the price, it’s certainly an inspirational retreat.
