25-Ft Tiny Home Became an Off-Grid Retreat, Has a Full Bathroom and a Spacious Deck

This gorgeous tiny home was turned into a private sanctuary that allows guests to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The house, which comes with off-grid capabilities, boasts a spacious deck with a fire pit and a modern interior stacked with amenities. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, a convertible dinette, a full bathroom, and a spacious bedroom.
Nestled in the forests of the Northern Bruce Peninsula, this four-season tiny home on wheels allows guests to experience that off-the-grid lifestyle. It’s the perfect spot to relax and recharge your batteries. The house was built by the renowned Canadian tiny home builder Minimaliste, and although it’s only 25-ft-long (7.6-meter-long), it doesn’t feel tiny at all.
That’s because it has a nice deck and a glass sliding door that blurs the lines between the outdoor space and the interior areas. The deck offers enough room for a BBQ and several chairs that can be arranged around a pit fire. As soon as you step inside, you’re welcomed by a bright and airy living space, which includes a U-shaped dinette that can be converted into an additional sleeping space.
Then you have a beautiful kitchen that is fully equipped with a double stainless steel sink, a range hood, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a full-size refrigerator. There’s a generous wooden countertop and a flip-up counter extension that increases the available space people have to prepare delicious meals.
The master bedroom in this tiny home feels super spacious. It has a queen-size bed, which features a closet on each side. Plus, above it, you’ll also find several cabinets that provide ample storage. The bathroom is positioned next to the bedroom, and it has everything you need. It has a bathtub/shower combo, a sink with storage underneath, and a standard toilet.
This beautiful 25-ft (7.6-meter) tiny house is ideal for two, but it can accommodate more people since it has a convertible dinette. Those looking to disconnect and get a taste of the off-the-grid experience can book this dwelling on Airbnb.
