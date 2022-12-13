Beautifully-Painted Vintage Camper Is a Bright, Colorful Home Inside and Out

Even if they’re no longer up for adventurous road trips, old campers that have a few decades behind them still have a unique charm. Luckily, a lot of creative folks in different parts of the world were inspired to renovate these old gems and turn them into cozy, modern homes that others can also enjoy.
Vintage campers can show up in many unexpected ways – some have a bohemian vibe, others get a farmhouse-inspired look, and some proudly display their original, rusty exterior. Cerys looks like a children’s fairytale house, boasting an impressive, hand-painted scenic exterior. It almost blends in with the natural surroundings of Aberdovey in Wales, UK, where it’s located.
The owners have turned this retro camper from the ‘60s (or caravan, as they call it in the UK) into a magical glamping retreat. The original exterior is matched by a bespoke interior, featuring a bright and joyful style, where every item was carefully selected.
Cerys the caravan can welcome one of two guests at a time. At one end of the camper they’ll find the bedroom area, with the generous bed strategically placed by the window. In addition to the double bed, there’s also a smaller single bed, perfect for kids.
The compact kitchen/dining area dominates the center. A stove and a refrigerator were carefully fitted inside, and guests will find all the basics for cooking simple meals. A tiny but comfy sofa is a great spot for relaxation, although most of those who visit Cerys will probably spend a lot of time outside on the deck, taking in the view.
Since this is meant to be a glamping retreat, Cerys comes with all the camping perks, such as a fire pit, BBQ, and outdoor furniture on the deck. Inside, a heating system keeps things cozy.
With its unique hand-painted exterior and colorful interior, this vintage camper speaks to the child in each of us. It’s all about having fun and enjoying the outdoors, after all. For more details, check out Nyth Robin.
