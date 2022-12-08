This Camper May Look as Old as It Really Is, But It’s Also Delightfully Nostalgic

Not everyone is eager to jump onboard the glamping wagon. Yes, that’s much more comfortable, but it takes away some of the essence of camping. Luckily, those who appreciate the flavor of old trailers that can take us back to a golden time in the history of American camping can still find hidden gems, like the tiny Clementine.
Its rough exterior doesn’t look totally inviting and immediately gives away the age of this American trailer. However, you must step inside the 1964 Aristocrat Land Commander, in order to fully appreciate its nostalgic charm. As its owner says, the imposing name doesn’t seem to match such a small, unassuming trailer, which is why today it goes by Clementine.
Clementine is now sitting in Globe, Arizona, serving as a stationary “time machine” that can easily take guests back to the mid ‘60s and early ‘70s. That’s because although its interior was completely renovated, its owner Thea wanted to keep the style “period-appropriate.” This is reflected even in small details, such as the retro-inspired upholstery, Arizona travel souvenirs, and the vintage dishware.
As for comfort, there’s nothing glam about camping out in Clementine. The 13-foot (3.9 meters) trailer has no bathroom (there’s one available nearby) no bedroom (full-sized pull-out beds double as a couch and table during the day) and no kitchen (instead, you’ll find a tiny kitchenette).
The not-so-charming part about being an old trailer also means that it’s not insulated and can get pretty uncomfortable in extreme temperature conditions. However, it is fitted with an air conditioning, fan, and space heater, which might be enough for those who are used to real camping, not glamping. The campfires, games, and even song books that are available will certainly enhance that special camping atmosphere.
The lovingly-restored Clementine can be booked anytime. For more details on this vintage vacation home on wheels for two, check out Airbnb.
