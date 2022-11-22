Val the Valiant Is a Restored Iconic Camper Ready to Hit the Road in Style

All vintage campers have a story to tell, but each one will be prized even more in the country it originates from. This tiny camper from the ‘60s might look like just another cute oldie to American folks, but it’s an iconic symbol for those in Australia. It’s even double special for New South Wales (NSW) as one of the first Viscount caravans made there.
There’s no shortage of adorable vintage campers for anyone looking for a short adventure-filled vacation in different parts of the world. Val the Valiant is available in NSW and can be considered a local celebrity, due to its iconic status. Apparently, this 1962 Valiant was one of the first caravans made in NSW.
Today, it sports a fresh look with a bohemian vibe, plus modern amenities. The 14-foot (4.27 meters) van is big enough to accommodate up to five people, and can be easily towed thanks to the new wheels and draw bar.
Inside, guests will discover a fresh-looking open space setup, in a modern white color palette. In addition to the cozy bed and compact, but fully-equipped kitchenette, Val the Valiant also comes with all the basics for camping. And, although it oozes retro charm, the 1962 van is fitted with modern amenities, including TV, air conditioning, and heating. It’s also equipped with solar panels, and awning-style windows.
Viscount is Australia’s iconic caravan brand, with a truly inspirational history. Back in the 1950s, John Carr and his wife Maureen were British immigrants living in Adelaide. John was a carpenter, so he built a caravan for his family. His second one was purchased by someone after being displayed at the Royal Adelaide Show, and that’s how the small family business began.
Australian families were starting to get a taste of the van experience that quickly became a phenomenon. The Valiant, made between 1962-1975, became one of the brand’s most popular models, and Viscount Caravans became the most iconic van manufacturer in Australia.
The modernized Val the Valiant can be booked for short road trips and even photoshoots, through Camplify.
