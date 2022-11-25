Grandparents Turn an “Ugly” Old Van Into a Lovely Tiny Home in Six Months

Sitting in a gorgeous countryside area that’s perfect for relaxation but also close enough to civilization, this unusual glamping retreat was once a vintage camper with a bad paint job. Katie and Steve Gassner saw its potential and quickly turned into a highly popular home on wheels in Northern New South Wales, Australia.
Stevie is now a successful home on wheels that welcomes guests year-round. A 1973 Viscount Royal that’s only 17-foot (5 meter) long, it reveals a cozy bedroom, a surprisingly-well equipped kitchen, and a modern bathroom with an eco-friendly compost toilet, and a shower with a hot water system. The fold-down table, with stools, can also double as a work station. Outside, a tempting rustic bathtub is perfect at the end of a full day.
Named after the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie is the “child” of Katie Gassner and her husband Steve. With an extensive experience in the hospitality industry, they decided to sell their business right before the pandemic broke out, and to renovate a vintage caravan.
The old Viscount Royal was not just in bad shape, but plain ugly, they said in an interview for 7News, because it had been painted black inside and out. “It had good bones but was very unattractive,” Katie said. However, in just six months they turned it into a beauty, with the help of a professional renovator. It also didn’t hurt that their son-in-law is a builder and their daughter loves interior design.
Now in their ‘60s, Katie and Steve were both fans of vintage caravans, which is why they didn’t want to transform old Stevie into something entirely modern and new. Most of the original cabinetry was kept for its retro charm, to which they added windows, a new door, and modern amenities such as air conditioning. The outdoor bathtub and the in-house private chef add un expected touch of luxury to this rustic holiday home.
The old camper they had paid only $6,000 AUD ($4,000) for has turned into a very lucrative business and a favorite of guests who can book a stay through Airbnb.
Named after the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie is the “child” of Katie Gassner and her husband Steve. With an extensive experience in the hospitality industry, they decided to sell their business right before the pandemic broke out, and to renovate a vintage caravan.
The old Viscount Royal was not just in bad shape, but plain ugly, they said in an interview for 7News, because it had been painted black inside and out. “It had good bones but was very unattractive,” Katie said. However, in just six months they turned it into a beauty, with the help of a professional renovator. It also didn’t hurt that their son-in-law is a builder and their daughter loves interior design.
Now in their ‘60s, Katie and Steve were both fans of vintage caravans, which is why they didn’t want to transform old Stevie into something entirely modern and new. Most of the original cabinetry was kept for its retro charm, to which they added windows, a new door, and modern amenities such as air conditioning. The outdoor bathtub and the in-house private chef add un expected touch of luxury to this rustic holiday home.
The old camper they had paid only $6,000 AUD ($4,000) for has turned into a very lucrative business and a favorite of guests who can book a stay through Airbnb.