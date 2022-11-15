Guy Turns Cargo Trailer Into Off-Grid Camper That Also Serves as a Mobile Workstation

Designed as an off-grid, mobile workstation, this converted cargo trailer now also serves as a house on wheels for this guy and his girlfriend.
Bobby Voit is an outdoors enthusiast passionate about kayaking. For over a year now, he’s been living full-time in his self-built camper, a cargo trailer that’s been turned into a mobile home/workstation with all the necessary amenities: it has internet access, a small kitchen, a bathroom with a shower, a large bed with storage underneath, and a desk for remote work.
His build is based on an aluminum cargo trailer that’s 14 ft (4.2 m) long and 7 ft (2.1 m) wide. Voit converted the trailer himself (with a little help from his family), installing the electrical system, the plumbing, and even a sound system.
Even though he had to deal with limited space inside the camper, the builder managed to squeeze in all the essentials required for living comfortably on the road. His kitchen features a two-burner propane stove, a deep sink, a toaster oven, and a fridge. There are also some drawers and cabinets for storage.
Next to the kitchen, you can find the office area, which consists of a desk where Voit does all his work while he’s on the road. The entire “heart” of the trailer, as described by the owner, is housed under the desk, namely the electrical system that runs on 12V DC electricity, supplied by 400Ah lithium batteries. You can either charge the batteries using shore power or the solar panels installed on the roof. An electrical heater is used to keep the trailer warm during the winter.
There is a small bathroom on the right side as you enter the trailer, which initially had a toilet and a shower. The shower was later modified and turned into dog bunk beds, as the couple adopted two puppies who now live with them in the camper.
The bedroom area is in the back of the trailer. It comes with a large bed and three skylights above it, to let natural light in. LED strips and dimmable lighting contribute to a cozy, intimate vibe. There are shelves above the bed and there's also plenty of storage space under it.
This mobile workstation/house on wheels took approximately 10 months to complete, with the total cost of the camper being in the $32,000 range, with the price of the trailer included. Here’s a video tour of it below.
