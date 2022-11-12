Escapade Backcountry Is a No-Frills Fiberglass Trailer That Can Outlive Its Owner

Based in Dassel, Minnesota, Escapade Campers was founded in 2014. With a focus on craftsmanship, it currently has two models on sale: the ECO and the Backcountry. If you put them side-by-side, you'll notice the Backcountry is basically the ECO version on steroids. The price difference is not that significant, with the ECO having a starting price of $12,000 (€11,685 at current exchange rates) and the Backcountry coming in at a decent $17,000 (€16,553).
This trailer camper weighs a light 1,550 lbs. (703 kg) and measures a total length of 15' (4.5 m) from the front coupler to the rear hitch and a full width of 85" (2.2 m) from fender to fender. It has a generous ground clearance of 16" (40 centimeters), so you won't have to worry about scraping the floor when going off-road. Overall, the build is relatively compact, but who wants to carry a goliath when going into the wilderness?
More about the structure and exterior - the camper is made from seamless fiberglass, and it sits on a Timbren Axle-less suspension with easy lube hubs meant to withstand up to 3,500 lbs. (1,590 kg), so you don't have to overthink about what you can carry on board. The contact with the ground is made through Falken Wildpeak ATW3 tires (235/75/15) with 15" Raceline Outlander aluminum rims with a matching spare included.
You also have roof racks and a front cargo rack for additional storage.
Let's move on to the interior - you can enter the trailer through both sides, with the doors located in front of each other. The flooring is a classic woodgrain vinyl, and the walls are made of finished maple wood. The standard spec has a few features - towards the back, you have some shelves with a solid wall separating the galley and cabin (you can remove it to make some extra space).
You can also find two 12 V USB ports with a cig socket and voltage reading and 110 V power with two plugins and three USB ports on the driver side shelf. I won't bore you too much with the electrical side - you have enough plugs and ports both in the cabin and in the galley, with an onboard electric battery charger.
The Backcountry Escapade provides a good starting point to create your ideal trailer camper. It's lightweight and compact and might prove to be a suitable companion for your outdoor adventures.
