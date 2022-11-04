This 10-Foot Micro Tiny Home Is Surprisingly Well Equipped for Off-Grid Adventures

People who enjoy embarking on different off-grid adventures quite often are used to living with less and get around just fine in small spaces. This incredibly tiny trailer house would be the perfect home away from home for individuals who prefer to sleep in their own small abode no matter where their adventures get them.
It is a 2020 Victory cargo trailer that has been turned into a tiny home recently and is offered out of Bend, Oregon. The current owner asks just $11,000 for it.
Compactness is not its only characteristic, though, as the trailer tiny home is quite stylish and fully functional. Considering it measures just 10 feet (3 meters) long and 6 feet (1.8 meters) wide, you wouldn’t expect to find much of anything inside, but as unexpected as it sounds, this micro tiny house does pack a lot.
Once you step inside, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find a comfortable space to sleep in, a small kitchenette, a seating area, and even plenty of storage spaces.
The kitchen area is right next to the door and features a countertop large enough to accommodate an electric cooktop and a little mini fridge. It’s not much, but it’s perfect for prepping quick meals while on the road. It includes some storage space below it, where you can keep your kitchen essentials and more.
A seating area next to it with a little table is perfect for dining, lounging, or even working, and it also comes with storage space underneath.
At the back of the cargo trailer, you’ll find a comfortable 5’9’’ (175 cm) bed, which is guaranteed to offer you a good night’s sleep. Glass windows at the back allow you to gaze at the stars at night from the comfort of the bed.
Additionally, the teeny tiny house is well insulated and also includes an Orca cooler, two USB outlets, as well as a shore power plugin and a generator. Thanks to the multiple storage spaces it includes, you will be able to bring in a portable composting toilet as well.
This budget-friendly trailer tiny house has been fitted with a heater and an air conditioning unit, meaning you can take it with you on your adventures in all weather conditions. If you’ve been looking for an affordable alternative dwelling, check it out on Facebook Marketplace.
