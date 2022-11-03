One of the Best Family Tiny Homes Boasts Two Lofts and the Perfect Deck

There are certain places around the world where tiny house design was taken to a top level, and continues to evolve. One of them seems to be Australia. Aussie Tiny Houses is one of the most popular builders for many reasons, including the ingenious configurations and versatile options. Their Teewah 8.4 might just be the ideal tiny home for a family.
Those who are interested in tiny houses that could mimic perfectly the comfort of a conventional dwelling, only at a smaller scale, should take a look at this Australian model. Based on their popular Teewah 7.2, this family tiny home is even more spacious, with almost everything bigger.
As you would expect from any tiny meant for families, it boasts two bedroom lofts, each with a queen-sized bed. It also adds full-width wardrobes, while access to the main loft space is facilitated by two extra steps and a standing landing.
For many folks, the kitchen is the heart of a home. This is why the larger Teewah comes with a big, generous kitchen. In addition to all the basic equipment, it features a pull-out pantry, a benchtop that’s almost 3-meter (9.8 feet) long, a large cabinet, and additional storage cupboards. After enjoying a meal, the living area is where a family would spend time together, so this was also extended to include a 2.4-meter (7.8 feet) couch.
Teewah 8.4’s outdoors space is just as generous. The big deck is large enough to include a comfy sofa and a separate dining/lounging corner. Plus, the kitchen is designed in such a way that is become an indoor/outdoor space. When there’s a nice weather, kids can sit on the bar stools on the deck, as the kitchen opens itself up to the outside world.
Pricing for the turnkey version starts at $135,900 AUD ($86,450). For a detailed list of the technical features and possible modifications, check out Aussie Tiny Houses.
