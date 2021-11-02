Inside the “Moving House”, an Off-Grid Tiny Home Boasting a Smart 3-in-1 Layout

Tiny houses on wheels are the definition of off-grid mobility – go anywhere you want, whenever you want, while still enjoying the comfort of a home. The newest custom project from Tiny Build proves that a clever convertible configuration can turn even the smallest space into the best “home away from home.”
The New Zeeland-based company has delighted us many times before with its beautiful, minimalistic homes that flaunt an incredible use of space. But its latest build showcases a unique system that enables a 3-in-1 bedroom/lounge configuration, for the ultimate versatile tiny home. Called “Te Whare Nukunuku” (The Moving House), this project was created for a couple who is always on the move, due to their jobs. And, when not working across the country, this would become the family’s vacation home.
The 19.6-foot (6 meters) long home is a smart mix between a trailer and a house. It’s powered on-grid by a 16-amp caravan connection, and off-grid by a lithium solar system. Inside this home with a clean, minimalistic style, the owners will find all the proper amenities for living off-grid, starting from a well-equipped kitchen (including a fridge and a dishwasher), to a standard bathroom.
But the “centerpiece” of The Moving House is the smart retractable bed system, which allows the living area to be configured three ways. The queen-sized bed can be lowered down to ground level, over the couch, turning the space into a relaxing bedroom, or it can be secured above the couch, so that the couch and the table become the stars of a welcoming lounge area. Finally, the bed can be lowered half-way, creating a bed-bunk layout, for more people inside the home. The couch also doubles as an excellent storage space, in addition to the wardrobe.
This way, the family can go for the layout that’s best suited at any given moment. Whether on the road or setting camp somewhere, these two can enjoy the comfort of a cozy bedroom, the versatility of a work/lounge set-up, or more space for an extra guest – all of that, in a 19.6 x 7.8 x 11.4-foot (6 x 2.4 x 35 meters) space.
