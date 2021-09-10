Japanese-Inspired “Autumn” Tiny Home Reveals Remarkably Stylish Interior

Tiny homes are one of the best challenges for builders and designers, a true reflection on what a visionary spirit and modern techniques can achieve. It’s no wonder so many people around the world are passionate about them – why spend a fortune on a regular house, when you can enjoy premium features and a high level of comfort inside an affordable tiny home?
Some tiny houses are really tiny, which makes them even more impressive – the most ingenious solutions need to be put in place, in order to create a comfortable environment on a small surface. New Zeeland-based builder Build Tiny knowns all about that. Its latest creation, just in time for the beautiful Fall season, is only 19.6 feet (6 meters) long, 7.8 feet (2.4 meters) wide, and 13.7 feet (4.2 meters) tall.
Autumn was unveiled as the company’s most compact project yet. The exterior doesn’t stand out compared to similar models in terms of design, at first glance. But the cladding technique is unique, combining smooth vinyl weatherboards in Annapolis Blue with contrasting, black elements. The result is a textured surface, inspired by a Japanese technique known as ‘yakisugi’ or ‘shou sugi ban’.
The interior, on the other hand, is truly striking. The first thing that stands out is the oriental wallpaper that sets the tone for the entire décor. Above the main entrance, the hammock net and skylight make the house look taller. The queen size loft features a walking platform next to the bed, a folding desk, a table with storage, plus extra storage at the foot of the bed.
The bathroom is remarkably luxurious for a tiny home, with an elegant custom mural continuing the visual effect of the wallpaper. A corner shower, washer/dryer combo and a vanity are cleverly integrated into the small space.
An illusion of spaciousness was also created in the kitchen, thanks to the oversized windows. In contrast, all cabinetry and appliances are kept below eye level, including an under counter fridge.
With such an impressive use of space, it’s no wonder Autumn is competing for ‘the most creative tiny home’ award in New Zeeland. We’d say it looks like a winner.
