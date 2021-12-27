This $134K Self-Sufficient Tiny Home Is Remarkably Cozy, Ready for Off-Grid Retreats

Christmas is over, but there’s still plenty of time for some great gifts, like this beautiful tiny home. Mobile tiny houses have enjoyed phenomenal success this year, with more and more people interested in off-grid, affordable housing alternatives. The Kereru is yet another great example of a highly-functional tiny home that’s also gorgeous.
In just a few years, New Zeeland-based company Build Tiny has grown a lot, delighting customers with some of the most attractive tiny homes out there. Typically known as a made-to-order builder, the brand is now offering a unique tiny house that was actually built as a display model. The Kereru was going to be showcased at the 2021 NZ Tiny House Expo, which got postponed because of the ongoing health crisis.
Kereru was designed as the perfect off-grid option. It’s built on a detachable trailer that’s described as innovative, which also comes with lifting jacks. Thanks to the gas heating system that powers the oven, the stove, and the hot water heater, the tiny home can travel and dwell anywhere. It’s also pre-wired for an off-grid solar system that can be installed upon request. Add a rain water-collecting tank, and Kereru is ready for off-the-grid adventures.
Inside, you can admire the luminous, neutral-toned decor, with cabinetry entirely custom-made from high-quality plywood. The team at Build Tiny is known for their models with versatile layouts, so this one too has enough room to accommodate several guests – two sleeping lofts, each equipped with a queen-sized mattress and a sofa bed downstairs for two people, make Kereru as welcoming as it is pretty.
There’s also plenty of storage space throughout, with storage elements strategically placed, such as the lofts’ custom stairs. The modern, minimalistic decor includes all the basic amenities, and Kereru is also insulated with an eco-friendly material known as earthwool, adding to its off-grid character. Although initially a display model, this tiny house is a road-legal vehicle, ready to travel.
Priced at approximately $134,000 (AUD $185,000), the light and versatile Kereru could become the perfect post-Christmas gift for those wishing to start the new year in a modern mobile tiny home, ready to hit the road.
