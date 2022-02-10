Stylish Tadpole Tiny Home Is Built on a Unique Trailer That Doubles as a Car Transporter

Folks at New Zeeland-based Build Tiny are very popular for their versatile models that blend a high level of functionality with incredibly-chic interiors. Always catering to their customers’ specific needs, the beloved brand has now come up with a very tiny home that’s based on a unique trailer with dual functionality.
The small dimensions (7-foot/2.1-meter-long and 4.2-foot/1.2-meter-tall) would make Tadpole just a regular tiny home on the smaller end of the scale. But this charming guesthouse is not like most mobile tiny houses. It’s built on a multi-purpose trailer, which the manufacturer describes as the world’s first tiny home trailer that’s also a car transporter trailer. The owners wanted to be able to not only move the Tadpole anywhere on their rural property, but also have the benefit of a car transporter, because of their passion for classic cars. So the engineers at Build Tiny created a unique trailer design that can serve both purposes.
The miniature home was meant to become a guesthouse that would provide more comfort and high-quality amenities for guests of all ages, including the elderly ones. The owners already had a single-room rustic hut which they used for welcoming friends and family, but they wanted a cozier and more sophisticated version as well. Since their first hut was called The Frog, it was only natural for this new guesthouse to be called the Tadpole. Just like all Build Tiny models, Tadpole also reveals a minimalistic but very cozy and stylish interior, mixing warm shades with bright white.
Even though it only has enough room for a studio bedroom, this very tiny home is still comfortable and well-equipped, also boasting a kitchen cabinet with a sink, a cozy sofa, and an elegant bathroom. Considering it’s only meant to accommodate guests, Tadpole seems welcoming enough. It also comes with on-grid 16-amp caravan connection, pre-wired for solar panel installation.
Unfortunately, the New Zeeland builder didn’t reveal more details about the unique dual-purpose trailer, but the concept could certainly inspire other tiny home enthusiasts as well.
