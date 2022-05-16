You Travel to Australia To Get Your Hands on a Teewah 7.2 Tiny Home, But It's Worth It

During my exploration of this exciting tiny home world, I ran across a company dubbed Aussie Tiny Homes (ATH); the name tells you all about this crew and what their specialty may be. Even though tiny home manufacturers are spawning like frogs in spring, you'll still find some that produce habitats unlike others around. ATH is one of those teams, and they've been at it since 2017. To see just what they can achieve, we can take a look at the Teewah 7.2, a tiny house suitable for an entire family.
If you're wondering just why you should get to know this design, there are several reasons which we'll explore. To do that, I want to invite you on a bit of a journey into living tiny out of a Teewah 7.2. Imagine you just spent $123,900 Australian ($86,000 American at current exchange rates) on this tiny home. When you do so, you'll be rewarded with a turnkey option that requires you to just hook it up to your truck; off you go.
With everything hooked up in your driveway, you take a moment and analyze exactly what you've just purchased. You'll witness a 7.2-meter (23-foot) home built with metal and wooden cladding. Depending on your tastes and budget, the exterior and most other aspects of the house can be modified.
What I found most appealing about the Teewah is its ability to encapsulate spaces typically found in much larger units. This includes two loft bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Not to mention storage space, places for machines like dishwashers and washing machines, and the ability to even go off-grid with solar and water systems.
make it your own.
Once you've put in the driving hours and finally reach your destination, you may want to build a deck around the home, as you see here, but if you're only planning to stay a couple of days in the wild, a simple step ladder should do. Now, grab hold of the sliding glass door, and enter your abode.
Once you've stepped inside the Teewah, you'll find yourself smack dab in the middle of the living room where a modular couch can be included, expanding this home's ability to fit larger families of up to six people. Books shelves, LED lighting, and large windows are just some of the touches you'll find.
The home is completed with essential features like a kitchen with residential-size features, an oven, and more storage options than I have at home.
The only space remaining at the far end of the home is the bathroom, ready with a shower with tiled walls, a large countertop for knick-knacks, and a window to allow fresh air to enter the habitat. I could find just one downside for this space: the lack of a separate entry. Think about it, you come home from a dirty day exploring with your e-MTB and need to shower; you may drag some dirt through the lair.
Other than that, ATH offers countless extras and options to add to your build, and the results are sure to be just as unique and cozy as the Teewah 7.2 you see here. Even a generator can be added to the mix, offering you a genuinely off-grid experience. But you may need to go down to Aussieland to put your hands on this one; you decide if it's worth it.
