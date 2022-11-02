La Casita Bonita Is a Tiny Home With a Big Personality, Has Two Light-Filled Lofts

La Casita Bonita, which translates as "the Pretty Little House" in Spanish, truly lives up to its name. This charming tiny home was designed as a small oasis, offering everything you need for a comfortable stay. This tiny has a nice porch with a swing and a fun interior that includes two lofted bedrooms filled with light.
This tiny home is ideal for a weekend getaway. La Casita Bonita is tucked away in the woods in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, allowing travelers to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and reconnect with nature.
The house has a spacious front porch that includes a swing. It's the perfect spot to relax. The interior of the home is also really cozy. Plus, it's filled with decorations, plants, and natural light! According to the Airbnb listing, this small dwelling features "a mixture of Miami and Mexico." The kitchen has a colorful backsplash, and it comes with green custom cabinetry that adds to the artistic interior.
This area is equipped with all the necessities, including an electric coil stove, a large sink, a microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. The kitchen has numerous cabinets and drawers that provide ample storage as well. Next to it, you'll find a breakfast bar that is positioned in front of a large window that lets natural light come inside.
In fact, La Casita Bonita has not one, not two, but five skylights that not only make the interior feel larger but allows the light to bathe the interior. A few steps ahead is the living room. This area comes with a large couch placed in front of a TV. There's also an ottoman with built-in storage.
Above the living room, you'll find one of the two lofts, which can be accessed via a staircase. The loft, just like the rest of the house, is filled with light. It has enough room for a bed that sleeps two people in comfort. The other bedroom is positioned at the opposite end of the home, and it's a bit bigger.
Underneath the second loft is the bathroom. It's a unique space with hand-painted walls that includes a generous shower, a nice vanity, and a toilet. Every area in this tiny has something special that catches your attention. For a little over $200 per night, you, too, can enjoy this tiny home nestled in the middle of nature.
