Teeny Tiny House on Wheels Gets Decked Out for Halloween, Looks Spooktacular

This dwelling was built by Backcountry Tiny Homes, a custom home builder located in Hampstead, New Hampshire. The skilled team from Backcountry is known for creating stunning tinies that stand the test of time. They also create incredible mobile habitats that don't feel that different from a regular-sized home.
Now, right in time for Halloween, the team shared a custom-designed tiny house that looks absolutely spooktacular. Although it only measures 18 ft (5.4 meters) in length, this dwelling feels pretty large on the inside. It also has all the amenities you need, so it's ideal for a weekend getaway.
It's scary-impressive what the company managed to do with such a small place. They added an extra spooky touch to both the exterior and the interior of the home. On the outside, the tiny features a little porch decorated with pumpkins and crows. For a scary welcome, the team added a towering 12-ft (3.6-meter) skeleton right next to the entryway.
It has a four-burner propane cooktop with a black iron kettle on top. There's also a large stainless steel placed in front of a wall full of bats. Elsewhere, you'll see a small refrigerator and tons of storage space for the black dishes. The kitchen even has a breakfast bar that can seat two people. This area features a large cabinet with open shelving as well.
A few steps ahead is the main floor bedroom. That's a great addition for a small home on wheels. The bedroom includes a custom bed with storage underneath that can accommodate two dwellers. This area is quite compact, but it does come with black curtains.
Next to the kitchen, the team added closet space. That's where people can hang their clothes or, in this case, their costumes. For Halloween, they turned it into a "one-hour broom parking" space. To add to the spooky vibe, they even placed a broom in the closet area.
Backcountry decorated it with a large, black armchair and some pillows. There's also a small cage that hangs from the ceiling, which houses a crow. Of course, just like the rest of the house, this area had to include a creepy decoration as well.
The team doesn't mention any price for this tiny home. It's a custom build that was decked out for Halloween. The company does have several models on its official website that you can check out. Each one of them has the price listed. However, it's good to note that the "insulation, ventilation, and framing are custom designed for each client based on where they plan to park and live with their tiny home." Usually, a turnkey 18-ft-long (5.4-meter-long) and 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide) model is priced at $63,700. The cost can go up depending on the finishes and appliances included.
