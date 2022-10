Tiny Black Is a Modern Dark-Themed Tiny Trailer House for the Adventurous Ones

Tiny Black is for those who are not afraid to express themselves and for those who do not only seek a place to sleep in but also embrace their vision and style. It is 21.6ft (6.6m) in length, 8.2ft (2.5m) in width, and 11ft (3.4m) in height for a total of 194sqft (18sqm), and it's placed on a 21.6ft (6.6m) galvanized two-axel trailer.The interior continues the same dark theme you see on exterior walls, with black kitchen cabinets and wood-burning stove. The kitchen is fully functional, with a sink, a four-burner stovetop, and an oven. The many cabinets provide a lot of storage place for all the cooking utensils and spices.On the right side of the kitchen, we find the living room, where the builder added a large round window and a small dinette table mounted on the wall. This area has no furniture, which leaves the future owner with an immense sea of opportunities to design it. Adding more dark-colored furniture would be an option, but perhaps designing a pink corner here and adding some flowers would also be a good idea.The left side is home to a minuscule bathroom with a dry flush toilet, a decent size shower cabin with a rain shower head , and a vessel sink. Above the bathroom, the builder added a loft area, which can be accessed by a wood ladder. Here we only find a custom-made wood cabinet, with the rest of the available space ready for the future owner to install a two-person bed. This area offers a nice top view of the rest of the house This tiny house was built by Eco Tiny House , a company based in Romania. It has all the amenities to live in and travel all year round, assuming you already own a vehicle to tow it with.