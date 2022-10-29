Tiny Black Is a Modern Dark-Themed Tiny Trailer House for the Adventurous Ones

Who said tiny houses could not be stylish, even for a person who prefers dark themes? This definitely does not apply to the Tiny Black trailer house, which even has black in its name.
Tiny Black is for those who are not afraid to express themselves and for those who do not only seek a place to sleep in but also embrace their vision and style. It is 21.6ft (6.6m) in length, 8.2ft (2.5m) in width, and 11ft (3.4m) in height for a total of 194sqft (18sqm), and it's placed on a 21.6ft (6.6m) galvanized two-axel trailer.
The interior continues the same dark theme you see on exterior walls, with black kitchen cabinets and wood-burning stove. The kitchen is fully functional, with a sink, a four-burner stovetop, and an oven. The many cabinets provide a lot of storage place for all the cooking utensils and spices.
On the right side of the kitchen, we find the living room, where the builder added a large round window and a small dinette table mounted on the wall. This area has no furniture, which leaves the future owner with an immense sea of opportunities to design it. Adding more dark-colored furniture would be an option, but perhaps designing a pink corner here and adding some flowers would also be a good idea.
The left side is home to a minuscule bathroom with a dry flush toilet, a decent size shower cabin with a rain shower head, and a vessel sink. Above the bathroom, the builder added a loft area, which can be accessed by a wood ladder. Here we only find a custom-made wood cabinet, with the rest of the available space ready for the future owner to install a two-person bed. This area offers a nice top view of the rest of the house.
This tiny house was built by Eco Tiny House, a company based in Romania. It has all the amenities to live in and travel all year round, assuming you already own a vehicle to tow it with.
