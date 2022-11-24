Beautiful German Vintage Camper Reveals One of the Most Harmonious Interiors

Thank God for vacation rentals – this is how numerous old campers, vans, train cars or houseboats all over the world get a second life, instead of being left to fall apart and disappear. This retro gem aptly-named Nostalgia sits in an unexpected location, surrounded by nothing but olive trees.
Who isn’t in love with the unique, peaceful yet fun Greek style? You don’t have to opt for conventional accommodation to enjoy it. Nostalgia is not the name of a tiny island vacation home, but of an old camper that was turned into a tiny house. Located in Paleochora, this charming caravan aims to offer the best of glamping, without dimming its vintage allure.
Once you step inside, you’ll most likely feel right at home, because there’s something very relaxing about Nostalgia. It may be the pastel color palette with plenty of white, or the minimalist décor. Within only 12 square meters (129 square feet) this camper’s owner managed to squeeze a lovely bedroom area with a double bed, a kitchen that’s tiny but packed with modern appliances, and a charming dining/living area.
The bathroom is an outdoor one, located nearby. And, while this glamping retreat does come with Wi-Fi, guests are encouraged to spend more time outdoors. The perfect spot for that is the private deck that magically becomes an outdoor cinema – perfect for spending a fun evening together. But it’s also versatile enough for lounging, yoga, and other activities.
The camper itself is a 1989 Hobby. A German motorhome manufacturer that celebrated its half-a-century anniversary a few years ago, Hobby has an interesting story. It all began with Harald Striewski, who first built a camper for his own family, and later his passion became a successful business. Hobby continues to make caravans to this day, at the same Fockbek facility in northern Germany. As this glamping retreat in Greece proves, the popularity of Hobby caravans obviously went beyond German borders and continues to do so.
A little vintage treasure, the Nostalgia camper turned tiny home is happy to welcome guests and can be booked through Airbnb.
