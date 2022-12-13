Newly-Constructed 24-Ft Tiny Home Features Modern Interior and a King Loft

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know already that tiny houses have become a living solution that has conquered the entire world. And while some people might be reluctant to embrace this lifestyle, there are some builds that are so cleverly designed they might change your assumptions about living in a tiny dwelling.
This recently-constructed 24-foot tiny home might be one of them. It comes with a modern design, impressive aesthetics, and even a reasonable price. Not to mention is comfortably sized and turnkey ready, so you can move in whenever you want.
Spacious, stylish, and practical are the words that would best describe this home, which features a wood-framed construction that adds to its sturdiness and reliability. Moreover, it comes with quality ceiling and wall insulation, Cyprus siding, and interior wall boards.
There are no less than twelve energy-efficient Jeld-Wen windows throughout the house, meaning the interior receives plenty of natural light.
One of the biggest fears when adopting the minimalist lifestyle is having to renounce a great part of your personal belongings. With this house, that won’t necessarily be the case, as it offers storage spaces galore. There are lots of cabinets and drawers in the kitchen, additional space in the storage stairs, a closet in the loft, plus a large vanity in the bathroom.
The living area is big enough to fit a comfortable sofa, an entertainment unit, a coffee table, and a small side table in one corner.
The little kitchen features a gorgeous light-colored countertop, a big sink, as well as a burner induction cooktop and a vented hood. According to the listing, the house is also offered equipped with a refrigerator and a 1000w microwave. There is also a fold-down countertop that can be set up as a dining area.
The spacious loft can be accessed through the storage stairs and fits a king-sized mattress. In this space, you’ll also find a built-in closet for all your clothes and other possessions.
This brand-new mobile tiny home is currently listed on iTinyHouses and could be the perfect choice for anyone looking to adopt a minimalist lifestyle. It is located in Florence, South Carolina, and the seller asks $68,500 for it.
Spacious, stylish, and practical are the words that would best describe this home, which features a wood-framed construction that adds to its sturdiness and reliability. Moreover, it comes with quality ceiling and wall insulation, Cyprus siding, and interior wall boards.
There are no less than twelve energy-efficient Jeld-Wen windows throughout the house, meaning the interior receives plenty of natural light.
One of the biggest fears when adopting the minimalist lifestyle is having to renounce a great part of your personal belongings. With this house, that won’t necessarily be the case, as it offers storage spaces galore. There are lots of cabinets and drawers in the kitchen, additional space in the storage stairs, a closet in the loft, plus a large vanity in the bathroom.
The living area is big enough to fit a comfortable sofa, an entertainment unit, a coffee table, and a small side table in one corner.
The little kitchen features a gorgeous light-colored countertop, a big sink, as well as a burner induction cooktop and a vented hood. According to the listing, the house is also offered equipped with a refrigerator and a 1000w microwave. There is also a fold-down countertop that can be set up as a dining area.
The spacious loft can be accessed through the storage stairs and fits a king-sized mattress. In this space, you’ll also find a built-in closet for all your clothes and other possessions.
This brand-new mobile tiny home is currently listed on iTinyHouses and could be the perfect choice for anyone looking to adopt a minimalist lifestyle. It is located in Florence, South Carolina, and the seller asks $68,500 for it.