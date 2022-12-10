The Pine Needle Tiny Is a Gorgeous, Fully-Custom Home on Wheels That Stands Out

With increased demand comes a wider range of options to choose from, so making the transition from a regular home to a smaller, mobile one can be smoother, easier customizable and, just as importantly, adaptable to all budgets. For manufacturers of tiny homes, increased competition on the market means having to think outside the box and trying to find new ways to stand out.
Acorn Tiny Homes has carved its path on the market. The Toronto, Canada-based outlet founded by D’Arcy McNaughton has been building very beautiful and highly functional tinies for years, and they’re always memorable units. Part of the reason for that is that they’re custom-built on commission, and that they’re all done in-house, with the same attention to detail, quality materials and the unique twist to traditional living areas that makes them stand out.
The Pine Needle is one such example. It’s the latest unit from Acorn Tiny Homes, and was designed as a residence for the owner and her dog, who always travels in a crate. As anyone with a pet will attest, regardless of the size of the pet or whether it’s a dog or a lizard, when you welcome them into your home, you will have to adapt it to their needs. This also applies for a tiny home, and it can become quite a nightmare considering the more compact footprint of one.
living tiny with a pet by integrating elements directly into the furniture. For instance, the island kitchen is built around the dog crate, while dog bowls are built in as toe-kick storage. This way, neither owner nor guests will feel like their living space is cramped or in any way inconvenienced.
Measuring 32 feet in length and 10.6 feet in width (9.7 x 3.2 meters), the tiny has a standing seam steel and Shou Sugi wood exterior, three axles, and a small extension towards the tow bar that includes the vanity in the bathroom. The layout is of a one-loft tiny, with the ground floor including a living area on an elevated platform, the spacious kitchen, and the bathroom. The bedroom is upstairs over the bathroom, accessed by means of a storage-integrating staircase.
Like the Domek that is McNaughton’s personal tiny and the flagship model of the company, the Pine Needle offers almost a surprising amount of storage space. There’s 50 square feet (4.6 square meters) of drawer space under the platform of the raised living room, with storage compartments being accessible both inside and outside, the builder tells autoevolution. Every step in the staircase that leads to the bedroom is also a functional drawer, and there’s plenty of storage in the cabinets and cupboards in the kitchen as well.
Speaking of which, the kitchen could be the envy of a city-dweller forced to rent a cramped apartment. It has a deep dual sink, in-drawer dishwasher, propane stove, a full-size refrigerator framed by a custom butcherblock waterfall with recessed LED lighting, and over 40 square feet (3.7 square meters) of countertop space, including the bar-height dining area on the island.
custom elements, beside the vanity being placed in the bump-out, like the custom shelf for an essential oils display. The client requested that she install the barn door of her choice, and her own wallpaper, so the bathroom is only partially complete.
The entire home is winterized, McNaughton explains, with in-floor radiant heat. The closet wall also includes radiant lines, so the owner can defrost jackets and boots while they hang to dry. A built-in fan on the opposite wall pulls out the moisture.
Pine Needle comes with a price tag of CAD$180,000, which is approximately US$131,100 at the current exchange rate, and in line with this being a premium product, fully personalized according to the needs and wishes of the client. Like with everything else in life, if you want to do downsizing on your own terms, you have to be ready to dig deep(er) into your pockets.
