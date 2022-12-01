The First-Ever BMW XM Enters Production at the Spartanburg, South Carolina Plant

It was a great year for BMW Manufacturing. Besides celebrating 6 million BMWs built in the U.S. and 30 years since breaking ground for its first North American plant, and after revealing a $1.7 billion investment in its U.S. operations back in October, the latest news from the Bavarian automaker is all about the XM.
BMW’s XM, the first-ever standalone M model since the M1 and the first ever with an electrified drive system just entered production. The new hybrid Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) will join the BMW X5, BMW X6, and BMW X7 on the assembly line at BMW Manufacturing in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Equipped with a plug-in hybrid system comprising a new 4.4-liter V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and an electric motor, the BMW XM boasts a maximum power output of 644 hp (653 ps) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), a sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 4.3 seconds, as well as a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).
The car will bring about a new M Hybrid button on the center console, which will allow drivers to switch between HYBRID, ELECTRIC, and eCONTROL modes, with the fully electric one enabling up to 50 miles (80 km) of range.
“We are excited to add the first-ever BMW XM to our plant’s portfolio,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “The modern, future-oriented design and powerful performance of the BMW XM has generated a lot of enthusiasm. As the center of competence for X models, BMW Plant Spartanburg is prepared to build this vehicle with the highest premium quality that our customers deserve.”
The BMW XM will arrive at dealers worldwide starting in the spring of 2023, with the brand’s key sales markets being the United States, China, and the Middle East. In addition, the automaker is already working on its first all-electric high-performance model, with plans of building at least six fully electric models in the U.S. by the end of the decade.
