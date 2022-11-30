BMW Recalls New 7 Series and i7 Due to Telematics Control Unit Software Issue

On July 6th, the BMW Group learned of a potential issue affecting a 2023 model year 740i full-size luxury sedan. Vehicle location information couldn’t be transmitted to the emergency responder call center as part of a test, thus prompting an engineering review of the seventh-gen luxobarge.
The Munich-based automaker couldn’t determine if the problem originated from the programming of the vehicle, its electrical architecture, the cellular network, control unit programming, or any other factor. In late September, the Bavarian company received information from the Dingolfing assembly plant that a similar problem had occurred. Further analysis based on information shared by the supplier indicated that the issue likely stems from the software governing the telematics control unit.
The supplier in question is Harman Becker Automotive Systems, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics-owned Harman International Industries. The recalled part listed in the report attached below bears part number 22-07-505, referring to the telematics control unit. Come November, the BMW Group determined that a software update will remedy the aforementioned condition. The company hasn’t received any reports from the field in regard to accidents or injuries related to this issue.
Owner notification isn’t necessary because all of the recalled vehicles haven’t been retailed at the moment BMW decided to go forward with this campaign. A grand total of 169 examples are called back, all of them 2023 models. The affected population is split between 116 units of the 740i and 760i xDrive and 53 units of the all-electric i7 in xDrive60 guise. Said vehicles were produced between September 8th and October 18th this year.
BMW highlights that vehicle location information may not be transmitted in these vehicles despite the emergency call function operating as intended. Vehicle location information is especially useful in case the driver loses consciousness as a result of a crash, thus not being able of talking to an emergency responder call center agent through the eCall system.
The supplier in question is Harman Becker Automotive Systems, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics-owned Harman International Industries. The recalled part listed in the report attached below bears part number 22-07-505, referring to the telematics control unit. Come November, the BMW Group determined that a software update will remedy the aforementioned condition. The company hasn’t received any reports from the field in regard to accidents or injuries related to this issue.
Owner notification isn’t necessary because all of the recalled vehicles haven’t been retailed at the moment BMW decided to go forward with this campaign. A grand total of 169 examples are called back, all of them 2023 models. The affected population is split between 116 units of the 740i and 760i xDrive and 53 units of the all-electric i7 in xDrive60 guise. Said vehicles were produced between September 8th and October 18th this year.
BMW highlights that vehicle location information may not be transmitted in these vehicles despite the emergency call function operating as intended. Vehicle location information is especially useful in case the driver loses consciousness as a result of a crash, thus not being able of talking to an emergency responder call center agent through the eCall system.