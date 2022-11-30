New BMW owners that opted for an all-electric vehicle (EV) or a plug-in hybrid one (PHEV) receive a charging card. This gives them access to multiple charging stations. Through some partnerships, there are also better charge rates enabled. Here’s how to make the most out of it.
BMW is one of the carmakers out there with the richest portfolio of cars and powertrains. In some markets, you could end up having a headache over what is the best option. For example, the popular crossover SUV X3 is available with a gas- or diesel-powered internal combustion engine (ICE). But you can also order it as a plug-in hybrid or fully-electric vehicle. Not to mention that most countries in which BMW does business can access various drivetrain options. So, the possibilities are plenty.
But if you decide on going with a PHEV like the X5 xDrive45e (although you should wait for the upcoming xDrive50e) or an EV like the iX, then you must know about the charging benefits that come with the car. The Bavarian automaker gives buyers a special card that enables better charging rates in multiple countries and with various of its partners.
But to maximize the use of this card even when you don’t have it on you, you’ll need an account. BMW made sure to offer its customers the option to enjoy the benefits of digital authentication through its dedicated phone app. When you open the MyBMW app, you’ll have to follow all the steps and finish the registration process.
Once that step is done and dusted, a whole new world of possibilities opens, and traveling with an electrified BMW is a lot easier. Granted, that’s true only if the charging network operates in normal parameters. Fortunately, there haven’t been any widespread issues until now. Technology evolves constantly, which means only one thing – reliability must be keeping up with it. So, trust your PHEV or EV. It’ll take you where you want to go.
Once you’ve finished the registration process, tap the “Charge on the go” option in the app and select what options you would like to enjoy. Some tariffs may apply, so pay attention to everything that’s written there. Then, add the ID code written on the back of the charging card into the app. This is done in the “Charging card” section. You’ll also need your vehicle’s identification number if it isn’t automatically added. Once this is all done, your EV or PHEV will be automatically recognized in Europe at most public charging stations.
If things seem a little bit overwhelming, don’t worry! You can always ask your dealership to help.
Finally, don’t forget that it usually takes up to an hour to make sure the registration is successful. It’s better to plan and make sure the formalities are done before you need to plug in your new BMW.
In Europe, there is a buffer of 24 hours before most public charging stations can be accessed through the app.
