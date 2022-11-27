2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Is Up for Grabs at a $159,100 Discount, Now Costs $130,889

You almost would not believe the generosity! BMW of San Luis Obispo has a 707-mile 2022 BMW M4 Competition Kith Edition in stock. The vehicle’s initial retail price was $289,999. The dealer applied a $159,100 discount to it, and it is now for sale at an incredible price. Let’s look into it.
Special BMWs that have a down-to-Earth price are pretty rare these days. So, when a BMW M4 Competition xDrive that has been enhanced through a partnership with Kith’s Ronnie Fieg appears out of the blue, it would be a good idea to jump on the occasion. Who wouldn’t want something a tad bit cooler in their garage, right? Especially as you learn that it received an unexpectedly big discount.
With just 707 miles (1,138 kilometers) on the odometer, this 2022 M4 Competition xDrive Kith Edition is, at the time of writing, available for $130,899. Finished in Frozen Black, the sports car has a black interior with red and blue accents. Specific Kith badging can also be observed. Also, the headlights have not been upgraded.
We decided to look at its history. It has been on quite a trip, but it has no incidents registered to its VIN! It was first delivered in New Jersey back in 2021 for the price of just $118,025. Then it moved to a dealer in New York, where it was put up for sale for $165,000. Nobody bought it, so a $10,000 discount was applied. It still did not find a buyer, so another $5,000 were shaved off.
Uncertainty kept the selling party on their toes until BMW of San Luis Obispo bought it in May of this year and immediately put it up for sale at $199,999. A month later, in June 2022, records show that the price increased to $229,999. Things kept going up and down for a bit, and now we’re somehow here – a vehicle that had an MSRP of $109,250 is offered for $130,889 after a hefty $159,100 discount. Would you buy it?
To put things better into perspective, a similar BMW M4 Competition Kith Edition but finished in Frozen Dark Silver and with only 40 mi (64 km) on the clock reached a high bid of $115,555 on Cars & Bids, and it did not meet the reserve. It looks like the market doesn’t like these coupes very much right now, even though only 150 units were made for the entire world. We’ll let you draw your own conclusion.
Finally, Kith is a luxury lifestyle apparel and footwear brand. It was established in 2011 in New York City. All vehicles were accompanied by exclusive clothing pieces and accessories.
