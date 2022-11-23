BMW and MINI Launch a Week of Discounts for Their Digital Services and Functions

Today’s cars are more than just a mechanic’s wonderland. They now require a lot of coding experts, digital design excellence, and skillful implementation of various apps and third-party features. That’s why we end up paying extra for some things. Happily, BMW and MINI customers get a discount.
MINI is joining BMW in offering a price reduction for their Connected and ConnectedDrive packages, respectively. But, as the press release available down below says, this promotional period won’t run in the U.S. The discounts will be available in select markets only and the offers are not disclosed. Customers will find out what they can take advantage of by looking at their center screens.
BMW says its market-specific offers will differ. Some might include the whole ConnectedDrive suite, while others could be focused only on some specific characteristics. What we know for sure is that the seven-day promotional period will run in: Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, France, South Africa, Australia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Mexico.
On the other hand, MINI joins this campaign with its own discounts for various digital services. But unlike BMW, the British brand’s offers will be available only in: Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, and Australia.
BMW’s ConnectedDrive and MINI’s Connected systems include things like updated navigation maps, real-time traffic information, Bluetooth, up-to-date Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote services, smarter voice assistant, better phone integration, and many other third-party apps that can be easily enabled through these packages.
BMW bought MINI in 1994 when it paid for the whole Rover Group. Some people confuse the acquisition date - it did not happen in 2000. That’s when BMW sold most of the Rover Group to an investment consortium for £10 ($12) and kept MINI for itself.
