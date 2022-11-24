BMW Owners, Check Your iDrive for a Special Thanksgiving Message

BMW sent out a short and special Thanksgiving message available to anyone that has a vehicle equipped with iDrive 7 or iDrive 8. An internet connection is also required. Now let’s find out what’s going on.
Your ride just got a lot cooler thanks to technology. A sneaky over-the-air (OTA) update pushed by BMW sometime during a more serious software change also downloaded an app that shows itself only on special occasions. If you’re a seasoned BMW owner, then you might already know what we’re talking about.
If this is your first time in a newer BMW, then make sure to check out the prompt displayed on the infotainment screen. It may read “We have a surprise gift for you!” Don’t worry, it’s not a trick to get you to buy something, nor is it an ad. The company just wants to make this special day a little bit better with its own message.
Once you tapped that message, a cartoonish animation accompanied by some music will start playing. It should look like the one available at the end of this article. If you did not get any notification, then make sure to head on to the Apps menu and look for “Festive App.” Tap it and you’ll see BMW’s idea for Thanksgiving wish.
If you do not see the Festive App, then make sure your iDrive system is up to date. These types of messages are available for a limited time, so don’t waste any if you want to see what the automaker thought of.
Similar cute greetings can be expected for Christmas and New Year’s Eve when new infotainment animations might be available. At the same time, if your vehicle is equipped with interior lighting, the audio-visual experience could be joined by a light show.
Lastly, let’s be thankful for the little things. Happy Thanksgiving!
