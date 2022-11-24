777-HP Manhart MH5 GTR Isn’t Your Ordinary BMW M5 CS

Codenamed F90, the G30-based M5 rolled out in 2017 with a well-known V8. The S63 was revised to 591 horsepower from 5,700 to 6,700 revolutions per minute and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) from 1,800 all the way to 5,600 revolutions per minute. Come 2021, the Bavarian automaker from Munich improved the breed with the sportiest M5 yet, dubbed CS.
A storied nameplate that once stood for Coupe Sport, the Competition Sport is the more performance-oriented sibling of the Competition. It produces 627 horsepower, thus matching the McLaren F1, and the same kind of torque as the base variant, albeit to the 5,950 revolutions per minute.
As far as four-wheeled performance goes, we’re currently living in a rather strange era. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, for example, is a four-cylinder turbo plug-in hybrid with more power and loads more torque than the one-size-larger M5 CS. Electrification offers huge advantages over ICE vehicles, which is why the M5 CS may feel a bit outgunned as is. Thankfully for owners and prospective customers alike, Manhart is much obliged to squeeze out a bit more power from it.
Still a combustion-only affair, the MH5 GTR hides a carbon-fiber air intake and the MHtronik auxiliary control unit under its hood. In combination with a valved stainless-steel exhaust augmented with 100-millimeter tailpipes beautified with carbon fiber, the modified S63 produces 788 ps and 935 Nm, as in 777 horsepower and 670 pound-feet.
The Wuppertal-based tuner can further spruce up the MH5 GTR with less restrictive downpipes devoid of catalytic converters, an OPF-delete setup with 200-cell catalytic converters, or an OPF deleter module. It should be highlighted that said options lack regulatory approval, therefore they’re not legal for road use in the European Union. The eight-speed automatic transmission and braking system are said to be stock. On the chassis side, the only notable modification over the standard vehicle is KW coilovers.
Pictured on ten-spoke alloys that measure 21 by 9 inches up front and 10.5 inches out back, the MH5 GTR has also received Michelin rubber boots, some decals, and Manhart-branded floor mats. The finishing touch is the MH5 GTR lettering on the carbon-fiber dashboard panel on the passenger side.
