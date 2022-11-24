Shawn Mendes Rides in a BMW With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Amid Romance Rumors

For the past few days, Shawn Mendes has been out and about in Los Angeles, California, switching from a BMW to a Range Rover as he continues fueling romance rumors with his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.
Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes might be on a break from his tour to focus on his mental health, but that doesn’t mean his entire life is on hold. And it looks like the 24-year-old Canadian singer has found love again, as he keeps sparking romance rumors with 50-year-old celebrity chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.
The two were recently spotted on a grocery spree at a farmers’ market in West Hollywood over the last few days. The two stopped at different shops before making their way to a dark second-generation pre-facelift BMW X4 xDrive30i, with Jocelyne hopping behind the wheel.
The German premium brand introduced the second generation in 2018, with a lineup that includes variants like the xDrive30i, xDrive20d, xDrive30d, xDriveM40i, and xDriveM40d. In North America, the only ones available are the xDrive30i or M40i.
Besides riding in the BMW X4, Shawn was also seen behind the wheel of his Range Rover SVAutobiography. The “Mercy” singer is also the proud owner of a Mercedes-AMG G 63, a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and a Cadillac Escalade.
Dr. Jocelyne Miranda is famous for working with different A-listers like Justin Timberlake, Omar Apollo, Kendall Jenner, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and more. She previously worked with Mendes during his 2018-2019 tour.
Prior to his new possible romance with Miranda, Mendes was in a two-year relationship with fellow "Señorita" singer Camilla Cabello, until their split in November last year.
It’s unclear whether Mendes owns this BMW, or it's Miranda's. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if it belonged to him. The “Treat You Better” singer has been previously seen at the wheel of a BMW X5, so it would be quite on-brand for him.
