BMW X3 and X4 Frozen Editions Head Down Under With Six-Digit Price Tags

BMW has expanded its X3 and X4 lineups in Australia with the introduction of the Frozen Edition. Reservations can already be placed online via the company’s official website, and deliveries will kick off in the second quarter of the year.
Limited to 17 copies, the 2022 BMW X3 M40i Frozen Edition is advertised with a drive-away price of AU$142,900 (equal to US$104,922). Choosing the less practical X4 M40i Frozen Edition, whose production is capped at 20 units in Australia, will set you back an extra AU$10,000 (US$7,342), but keep in mind that these are recommended retail prices.
As for the upgrades that set them apart from the usual M40i versions of the X3 and X4, these include the BMW Individual Frozen Deep Grey metallic paint finish, as well as a host of additional equipment. The M Shadow Line kidney grille in glossy black, carbon fiber side mirror casings, tailgate spoiler made of the same lightweight material on the X4 M40i Frozen Edition, and high-gloss red M Sport brakes are just some of them.
Elsewhere, the Frozen Edition brings black Vernasca leather upholstery, stitched together with red string, and the Sensatec instrument panel with red stitching, both of which are offered in a premiere on the X3. The typical M carbon-fiber interior trim is included too, and so are the M seatbelts with tri-color stitching. Drivers are also assisted on the go by a host of safety gear, and everything is topped off by the driving dynamics and performance of the M40i.
Power is still supplied by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six, which produces 285 kW (387 ps / 382 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 4.8 seconds, and BMW claims that the average fuel consumption is rated at 8.9 l/100 km (26.4 mpg-US).
