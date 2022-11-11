BMW Recalls X5 and X7 Due to Short Circuit Risk

On September 21st, during quality assurance testing, BMW discovered water in the interior of a vehicle. Following a review of the manufacturing process, the automaker identified that a vehicle assembly robot had been improperly programmed to attach and seal the windshield to the vehicle.
BMW also conducted further tests to determine the extent of water ingress and its potential effects on vehicle operation. As the headline implies, the Munich-based automaker couldn’t rule out a short circuit risk caused by water getting to the power distribution box or an electronic control unit.
The short circuit may lead to a thermal event, which increases the risk of injury to the driver and passengers. Vehicle assembly information was reviewed, with BMW identifying 47 potentially affected vehicles. The vehicles in question were all manufactured for the 2023 model year at Spartanburg in Greer, South Carolina. They’re split between 39 units of the X5, two units of the X5 plug-in hybrid, and six units of the larger X7.
Affected X5s were produced on September 20th in sDrive40i and xDrive409 specifications. The plug-in hybrids and X7 xDrive40i were manufactured that day as well according to documents filed with the federal watchdog. Dealers have already been informed of the recall, with owners to be notified by first-class mail on December 23rd. The windshield repair set bears part number 83192289287 as per the attached recall report.
A “sports activity vehicle” rather than a sport utility vehicle, the X5 is currently priced at $61,600 sans destination charge for the rear-wheel-drive sDrive40i. At the other end of the spectrum, the X5 M with its twin-turbocharged V8 powerplant retails from $108,900 excluding destination.
The X7 does not have a rear-drive variant in the U.S. or anywhere else. Its lineup kicks off with the six-cylinder turbocharged xDrive40i at $77,850, followed by the V8-engined $103,100 M60i and the $145,000 Alpina XB7 that can be considered the X7 M that BMW never offered.
