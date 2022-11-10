BMW iX Flow Gets Named on TIME's List of Best Inventions 2022

More on this:

1 BMW IX Could Be the Coolest Police Car Ever

2 BMW iX M60 Top Speed Autobahn Review Drops a Lot of Truth Bombs

3 BMW iX to Spearhead Testing ONE's Advanced Battery Claiming 600 Miles of Range

4 BMW iX Wins Award for Interior Design in the U.S.

5 BMW iX Electric SUV Hit With First Recorded Crash, You'll Never Guess Where It Happened