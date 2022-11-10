BMW iX Flow Gets Named on TIME's List of Best Inventions 2022

BMW's iX may not make any list that is focused on the most beautiful cars of all time, but that does not stop the German electric model from being appreciated. For example, one of the technologies that was exhibited on this model, the ix Flow, has made TIME magazine's List of Best Inventions 2022.
As the magazine has noted, the electrophoretic technology behind the iX Flow has potential for future interior and exterior applications, which opens an entirely new field of possibilities in terms of personalization. BMW make it happen with E-ink, and the functional prototype was exhibited at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
BMW explained that the possibility of controlling light and dark colors can be used for various roles with an automobile, and one of those is heating or cooling a vehicle. For example, if placed in sunlight, a white vehicle will have a cooler interior in the Summer, but also a colder one during Winter, while a black or dark-colored vehicle will be hotter if sunlight is reflected on it.
Usually, having a white car or a black car was something that an owner had to live with for the entire period of ownership. Or at least until they chose a respray or a wrap. This innovative technology has the ability to change things, and help the vehicle retain a set temperature with reduced energy expenditure.
TIME's list of Best Inventions involves 200 innovations that were presented this year, and the magazine's editors and correspondents around the world have taken nominations before making the final selection. Special attention was paid to growing fields of industry and technology, such as green energy, the metaverse, and electric vehicles.
Each contender was evaluated on several key factors, which involve efficacy, impact, ambition, and originality, among others. Other 50 inventions received special mentions, and those include the most powerful telescope ever, life-mapping artificial intelligence, and even diamonds made from excess carbon in the air. All those did not get the status that was granted to the iX Flow, which involved introducing it to the list of 200 extraordinary inventions.
