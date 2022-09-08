BMW IX Could Be the Coolest Police Car Ever

A BMW iX joins the Swiss police fleet. The more electric vehicles appear on the roads, the more often they enter the fleets of rescue and police forces. So it comes as no surprise that this BMW iX has just got into the hands of the Swiss policemen.
The BMW iX electric SUV doesn't exactly impress with its graceful appearance. On the contrary, it looks quite intimidating among the other cars on the street, especially when it has law enforcement badges glued to it.
An electric BMW iX was purchased by the Swiss police for their fleet and was delivered a few days ago by the brand's Swiss dealer.
Of course, the car doesn't enter police service like the production version for civilian customers, as several modifications are required. In addition to stickers that meet Swiss police specifications, we're talking, for example, about the roof display, through which instructions can be sent to drivers in traffic. Messages such as 'stop', 'follow the police vehicle', or warning referring to an accident in the area will be displayed.
Blue flashing lights are installed at the front, two yellow beacons are located at the rear and other signals are on both sides of the vehicle so that drivers approaching from the side can see them. Inside, an additional screen has been installed, as well as a walkie-talkie.
On the other hand, the powertrain has not been modified. The model used is a BMW iX xDrive50. In practical terms, this version produces 385 kW - 523 ps (516 hp), a maximum system torque of 465 lb-ft (630 Nm), has all-wheel drive, and accelerates from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.6 seconds.
The battery is located in the underbody and determines the center of gravity of the vehicle. The balanced load distribution gives the electric car an agile driving behavior.
This is not the first electric vehicle in the Swiss police service. Some Swiss police departments use the BMW i3 as a patrol car.
An electric BMW iX was purchased by the Swiss police for their fleet and was delivered a few days ago by the brand's Swiss dealer.
Of course, the car doesn't enter police service like the production version for civilian customers, as several modifications are required. In addition to stickers that meet Swiss police specifications, we're talking, for example, about the roof display, through which instructions can be sent to drivers in traffic. Messages such as 'stop', 'follow the police vehicle', or warning referring to an accident in the area will be displayed.
Blue flashing lights are installed at the front, two yellow beacons are located at the rear and other signals are on both sides of the vehicle so that drivers approaching from the side can see them. Inside, an additional screen has been installed, as well as a walkie-talkie.
On the other hand, the powertrain has not been modified. The model used is a BMW iX xDrive50. In practical terms, this version produces 385 kW - 523 ps (516 hp), a maximum system torque of 465 lb-ft (630 Nm), has all-wheel drive, and accelerates from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.6 seconds.
The battery is located in the underbody and determines the center of gravity of the vehicle. The balanced load distribution gives the electric car an agile driving behavior.
This is not the first electric vehicle in the Swiss police service. Some Swiss police departments use the BMW i3 as a patrol car.