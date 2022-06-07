BMW iX Electric SUV Hit With First Recorded Crash, You'll Never Guess Where It Happened

Production of the BMW iX kicked off last year at the Dingolfing factory, in Germany, and so far, we hadn’t seen any crashed examples anywhere. But that has just changed, as this is likely the first recorded accident involving the electric SUV.
In theory, we would have expected it to have happened somewhere in Germany, or other parts of Western Europe, and we reckon that you have similar thoughts. Nonetheless, the pictured example was photographed in Karachi, the capital and largest city of Pakistan.
Shared online by supercar.fails on Instagram, the image shows the black zero-emission model with a bruised up right side. The damages are not significant, yet they won’t buff out either, and in all likelihood, it is going to need a repaint, and some new trim in order to return to its initial shine. We don’t know anything else about it, but if you know the answers to the ‘when’ and ‘how’ questions, and maybe additional juicy details, then feel free to share them with us in the comments area down below.
In the meantime, we will remind you that the iX is BMW’s first bespoke electric SUV. Before the grand unveiling, it was known as the iNext, and it sports a similar footprint to that of the X5, offering a bit more space between the axles than its ICE-powered sibling, which translates into improved legroom for rear seat passengers.
The icing on the cake in terms of performance is the iX M60 variant, which boasts 610 hp (619 ps / 455 kW) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque combined. The zero-emission powertrain enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, and a 155 mph (250 kph) maximum speed. With the 112 kWh battery pack fully charged, it can travel 352 miles (566 km) on the WLTP cycle. The battery supports fast charging, and can be juiced up from 10 to 80% in around 35 minutes.
