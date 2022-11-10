Navigation App Lures Google Maps Users With a New Update on iPhone and CarPlay

There are plenty of navigation apps out there that could replace the likes of Google Maps and Waze, but at the end of the day, sticking with a company that does have the necessary know-how to build advanced software is the best option for drivers.
This is because a navigation app needs not only to be up-to-date with everything that’s happening on the road but also to come with a rich set of configuration options specifically to align with users’ expectations.
One of the essential features of such a solution is the audio navigation guidance, especially because this particular component helps reduce the distraction behind the wheel.
And navigation expert HERE knows this very well, as the company is focusing a lot on the language support in its apps. And most recently, HERE WeGo has been updated with a new language. Catalan is now supported in both the interface and voice guidance, as HERE wants to make using the application as straightforward as possible for everybody out there.
HERE WeGo has been getting lots of updates lately, and for example, the previous version brought support for sending and receiving collections. It is, therefore, easier to send favorite places to friends or to other devices, as HERE WeGo now supports importing and exporting such information.
And back in September, the application has been updated with support for bike routes, so HERE turned its app into an even more compelling alternative to Google Maps. With cycling navigation, HERE WeGo could slowly but surely become a more popular solution among cyclists, though it remains to be seen if the app can indeed compete with the dedicated solutions that exist in this particular side of the market.
In the meantime, it’s pretty clear that the Google Maps alternatives out there are getting better, and if you are a HERE user, just make sure you update as soon as possible.
