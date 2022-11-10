2024 BMW X5 M60i Hits the Nurburgring With Its Big Grille and Gets Driven Hard

BMW is preparing a facelift of its X5, which will come under the Life Cycle Impulse name, as the marque designates all the updates made to its products. The X5 was spotted yet again while it was being tested at the Nürburgring. While most customers will not take their SUVs there, that does not mean they should not be sporty while driving.
If we take a look at other images of other BMW X5 prototypes that were featured in the form of spy shots, we can quickly observe that this one comes with a different front bumper design, since the grilles in its bumper are larger than those seen on other prototypes of the X5.
The prototype in question comes with different lights both front and rear, a bigger grille, and we also spot a different set of exhaust tips from what can be seen today on the German SAV. The rear bumper also integrates a small diffuser between the four exhaust tips, as well as a change in design in its upper part. The latter meets the trunk with a split-opening lid that is already operated electrically.
We also notice a set of large alloy wheels with low-profile tires, which are a logical addition to a performance-oriented variant of the X5. Red-painted brake calipers complete the look that almost screams "this BMW X5 has the M-package."
The vehicle in question is believed to be the upcoming top-of-the-line model within the normal range, which means that the X5 M will look even more hardcore. It is believed to be called BMW X5 M60i, which is supposed to come with the same engine as the recently unveiled X7 M60i.
In other words, the sportiest X5 outside the X5 M should come with a TwinPower Turbo V8 with a 4.4-liter displacement, about 530 horsepower, and a 48V mild-hybrid setup to help save fuel when you are not mashing the go-faster pedal.
On the inside, this model will also come with the iDrive8, which includes bigger screens, as well as a smarter operating system with more features. Expect its official reveal to happen either by the end of this year or in the following months.
