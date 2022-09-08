BMW X4 Says 'Namaste' From India With New '50 Jahre M Edition'

BMW M’s 50th anniversary celebrations have already given birth to several special edition models, including a few non-M cars. The latest revolves around the X4, in the 30i and 30d configurations, and it is limited to India.
Named the BMW X4 M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, it is assembled at the company’s Chennai facility in India, can be booked exclusively online, and is limited to 10 copies only. For the 30i gasoline model, customers are looking at a minimum of INR 7,290,000 ($91,290), and the diesel variant starts at INR 7,490,000 ($93,795).
Some of the special features of the limited-edition X4 include the classic roundels on the hood, tailgate, and wheels, black grille, M Shadow line, front apron part of the M Aerodynamic Package, adaptive LED headlights, 20-inch alloys in Jet Black, and red brake calipers. It is available in Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Gray metallic paint finishes, with Vernasca leather upholstery, and M interior trim, next to a plethora of comfort and technology gear.
To get the rear spoiler in matte black, exhaust tips in gloss, carbon fiber gear knob, and key fob in Alcantara and carbon fiber, interested parties will have to specify it with the Motorsport Package. The Carbon Package brings a few carbon accents on the grille, rear spoiler, mirror caps, and other parts.
Power is supplied by the 2.0-liter four-pot in the 30i, rated at 252 ps (248 hp / 185 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel in the 30d version produces 265 ps (261 hp / 195 kW) and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft). The former can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds from a standstill, and the latter in 5.8 seconds. Both feature the company’s xDrive all-wheel drive system, and an eight-speed automatic transmission, with available paddle shifters.
Some of the special features of the limited-edition X4 include the classic roundels on the hood, tailgate, and wheels, black grille, M Shadow line, front apron part of the M Aerodynamic Package, adaptive LED headlights, 20-inch alloys in Jet Black, and red brake calipers. It is available in Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Gray metallic paint finishes, with Vernasca leather upholstery, and M interior trim, next to a plethora of comfort and technology gear.
To get the rear spoiler in matte black, exhaust tips in gloss, carbon fiber gear knob, and key fob in Alcantara and carbon fiber, interested parties will have to specify it with the Motorsport Package. The Carbon Package brings a few carbon accents on the grille, rear spoiler, mirror caps, and other parts.
Power is supplied by the 2.0-liter four-pot in the 30i, rated at 252 ps (248 hp / 185 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel in the 30d version produces 265 ps (261 hp / 195 kW) and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft). The former can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds from a standstill, and the latter in 5.8 seconds. Both feature the company’s xDrive all-wheel drive system, and an eight-speed automatic transmission, with available paddle shifters.