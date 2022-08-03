Shawn Mendes’s Go-To Car Lately Is His Range Rover SVAutobiography, Fills It Up Himself

Shawn Mendes made headlines recently when he announced he’s canceling his current world tour to focus on his mental health. And now he’s doing just that, enjoying the little things in life, like pumping his own gas in his Range Rover SVAutobiography.
Canadian-born singer Shawn Mendes hasn't opened up about his preferences when it comes to cars, but he does own several luxurious cars. His garage hosts a black Range Rover SVAutobiography, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and a Cadillac Escalade.
All of them are big and focused on offering the ultimate comfort for their passengers. And on normal days, Shawn Mendes gets behind the wheel instead of being chauffeured around.
The 23-year-old “Treat You Better” singer has just been seen out and about in Los Angeles, California, and his most recent option was his Range Rover SVAutobiography, which sports a black exterior. He went out with his friends, wearing a casual outfit, and, at some point, he stopped at a gas station to fill up the tank of his SUV.
Given Shawn’s choices in SUVs, the Range Rover is perfect for a comfortable drive with quite a performance. In recent generations, the brand has been focusing on turning an off-roader into a state-of-the-art SUV, bringing all the amenities inside. Shawn’s Range Rover Autobiography is from the previous, fourth generation of the model. He was previously seen driving in it with his ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, several times over the past few years. Since the model is quite imposing and comfortable, the “Stitches” singer seems to prefer it over the rest of the cars from his garage.
Shawn announced to his fans a week ago that he would be canceling the remaining shows of his Wonder World Tour to focus on his mental health, a few weeks after announcing he'd be taking a break from touring. And hanging out with friends and driving the Range Rover SVAutobiography do count as focusing on mental health.
