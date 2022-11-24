Polestar 7 Could Be the Brand's First Model To Be Assembled in Europe, Says Polestar CEO

Although Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath would like to bring production to Europe, it won’t happen until at least 2027. Around that time, Polestar is rumored to launch the Polestar 7, a mysterious model about which we only know that it will be the seventh in Polestar’s lineup.
As much as Polestar’s CEO would like to bring production to Europe, his hands are tied. The brand he oversees follows an “asset-light” model, meaning it doesn’t own assembly plants. Instead, it relies on those operated by shareholders Volvo and Geely to build its vehicles using spare production capacity. That’s why bringing production to Europe is only a dream for Ingenlath.
“For us, what is important is to come to Europe at some point in time. And that could be around the time we start making the Polestar 7,” CEO Thomas Ingenlath told Automotive News Europe.
The Polestar 2 is built at Volvo’s Taizhou factory in Luqiao, China, while its upcoming Polestar 3 SUV will be made at Volvo’s U.S. plant near Charleston, South Carolina, as well as in Chengdu, China. Next year, Polestar 4, a coupe-styled crossover, will start production at Geely’s factory in Hangzhou Bay, China.
Only in 2024 will Polestar have its factory in Chongqing, China, according to the company’s third-quarter investor update. The new plant will build the Polestar 5 four-door GT and the Polestar 6 all-electric roadster, the latter being scheduled to enter production in 2026. However, Polestar’s plans go further than that, as Thomas Ingenlath already speaks about a seventh Polestar. But it won’t arrive until 2027 at the earliest.
Building a new European factory for Polestar is not yet in the cards. If Ingenlath wants to make the Polestar 7 in Europe, he’ll want to use one of Volvo’s factories on the Continent. The Swedish brand operates plants in Sweden, Belgium, and, starting in 2026, Slovakia. When asked what would be the best European factory to assemble the Polestar 7, Ingenlath said it wasn’t his decision.
There are no details about the Polestar 7 other than that it will align with the company’s cadence of debuts. Thus, it will arrive after the Polestar 4, 5, and 6 will reach the market in 2023, 2023, and 2026, respectively. Each one of these models will mark a price increase as Polestar moves further upmarket. Polestar 4 will have a base price of $60,000, while Polestar 5 aims for more than $100,000. Finally, the Polestar 6 will be the most expensive model in the lineup, at more than $200,000.
