Build Slots for Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition Sold Out, Did Sylvester Stallone Get One?

Back in March, we found out that Sylvester Stallone was absolutely blown away by the spectacular Polestar O2 Concept, which will enter series production sometime in 2026 as the Polestar 6. However, there’s also something called the Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition, and only 500 units will be produced.
This limited-edition variant features a unique Sky Blue exterior, plus many other key elements found on the O2 Concept. Of course, all 500 build slots have already been reserved online within just one week of the car being announced to the public.
The electric roadster made its debut in North America at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering and at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
“The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena,” said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”
The Swedish brand will only open reservations on build slots for the regular Polestar 6 later this year. The Polestar 6 will be produced right after the initial 500 LA Concept Edition cars have been made.
Aside from the Polestar 6, the carmaker will also launch four new EVs within the next five years, a pace they believe is “stronger and faster” than any other EV start-up on the market.
First up will be the Polestar 3 performance SUV, which will make its global debut in October of this year. Afterwards we’ll meet the Polestar 4 SUV coupe model and in 2023, the Polestar 5. The latter will arrive in 2024 and is a performance 4-door GT based on the Precept concept, which by the way, is yet another Polestar model that Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone absolutely adored.
We’re pretty sure he can use some of that Amazon ‘Samaritan’ movie money to purchase himself whatever Polestar he wants.
The electric roadster made its debut in North America at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering and at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
“The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena,” said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”
The Swedish brand will only open reservations on build slots for the regular Polestar 6 later this year. The Polestar 6 will be produced right after the initial 500 LA Concept Edition cars have been made.
Aside from the Polestar 6, the carmaker will also launch four new EVs within the next five years, a pace they believe is “stronger and faster” than any other EV start-up on the market.
First up will be the Polestar 3 performance SUV, which will make its global debut in October of this year. Afterwards we’ll meet the Polestar 4 SUV coupe model and in 2023, the Polestar 5. The latter will arrive in 2024 and is a performance 4-door GT based on the Precept concept, which by the way, is yet another Polestar model that Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone absolutely adored.
We’re pretty sure he can use some of that Amazon ‘Samaritan’ movie money to purchase himself whatever Polestar he wants.