About to Go Public, Polestar Presents the 3, 5, and Teases the 4

Polestar is probably the last EV maker to go public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). In other words, it will merge with Gores Guggenheim, Inc., which is already negotiated at Nasdaq, change the ticker, and start selling its shares by the end of June. Regular customers will be more interested in the vehicles the company is soon to present. There is only one still protected by veils: the Polestar 4.
The company presented a picture with its full lineup until 2024. It had already shown the Polestar 3, 4, and 5 under wraps in September 2021. However, now the Polestar 3 and the Polestar 5 are not afraid to show up anymore. In fact, we have already had almost all possible angles from these two vehicles. Polestar’s latest picture shows their three-quarter rear views.
Interestingly, most people preferred to focus on what Polestar is still hiding. The Polestar 4 is an SUV coupe. Although it may look similar in size to the Polestar 3, it is actually smaller. Rumor has it that it will be the SUV version of the Polestar 2. Considering the pace at which Polestar is revealing its future products, we’ll probably be able to confirm that before 2023, when the EV maker should put it for sale.
The Polestar 5 will be at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed but will only be put for sale in 2024. That’s a pretty long wait for a car that seems to be so ready. It probably has to do with manufacturing capacity more than with any delays in development.
Regarding the Polestar 3, it will make its world premiere in October 2022. Sales should begin right after that. Thomas Ingenlath seems pretty confident about it. The Polestar CEO said it is “the” SUV for the electric age. For the company’s first effort in that market segment, what must bring that confidence is the fact that the Polestar 3 share so much with the Embla, Volvo’s successor to the XC90.
Interestingly, most people preferred to focus on what Polestar is still hiding. The Polestar 4 is an SUV coupe. Although it may look similar in size to the Polestar 3, it is actually smaller. Rumor has it that it will be the SUV version of the Polestar 2. Considering the pace at which Polestar is revealing its future products, we’ll probably be able to confirm that before 2023, when the EV maker should put it for sale.
The Polestar 5 will be at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed but will only be put for sale in 2024. That’s a pretty long wait for a car that seems to be so ready. It probably has to do with manufacturing capacity more than with any delays in development.
Regarding the Polestar 3, it will make its world premiere in October 2022. Sales should begin right after that. Thomas Ingenlath seems pretty confident about it. The Polestar CEO said it is “the” SUV for the electric age. For the company’s first effort in that market segment, what must bring that confidence is the fact that the Polestar 3 share so much with the Embla, Volvo’s successor to the XC90.