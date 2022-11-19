BMW Honors Its Top Suppliers, Gives Them an Award

The German automaker says its “Supplier Innovation Award” is a coveted one and argues that moving forward is important to happen in a smart, human-centered way. The brand also claims that its economic success and future competitiveness are directly linked with the ability to keep changing things.
While some fans of the Bavarian manufacturer claim that it is straying away from its roots by playing with a provocative design language, most will agree that BMW kept moving decisively forward in the last couple of years. Despite economic uncertainty, international barriers, and criticism, the marque never stopped challenging boundaries through its vehicles. That’s why it now has a portfolio that can satisfy almost any customer. From small gas engines and diesel mild hybrid ones to popular plug-in hybrids and all-electric powertrains, BMW almost has it all in its portfolio.
Such a complicated offering wouldn’t have been possible without trusted suppliers and serious business partners. So, the company decided to continue a recent tradition and organized the sixth edition of the “Supplier Innovation Award” event. Now it was presented in six categories.
Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) won in the drive train and e-mobility category for delivering battery cells and modules. It’s also working with the Germans on increasing energy content in existing installation space for some of its cars.
Durr Systems AG championed the sustainability category for overspray-free paint that also enables low-effort custom paint jobs. CarUX, Garmin, Webasto, and Amazon shared the prize in the customer experience category for their involvement in making the all-new “Theater Mode” for the 2023 BMW 7 Series.
Continental received a prize as well. Their idea for a digital car key that’s more secure than other wireless communication technologies cemented their importance.
A prize has been received by Bcomp, too, for its flax fibers product that could end up replacing carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) without compromising on strength or hurting the environment.
A special award was given to Ukrainian employees that work for BMW’s partners. They produce wiring and harnesses in various locations across the Eastern European country.
Finally, it’s worth noting that BMW has recently been announced as America’s third most reliable manufacturer. That is, once again, the result of a great relationship with everyone involved in the supply chain and manufacturing process.
Such a complicated offering wouldn’t have been possible without trusted suppliers and serious business partners. So, the company decided to continue a recent tradition and organized the sixth edition of the “Supplier Innovation Award” event. Now it was presented in six categories.
Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) won in the drive train and e-mobility category for delivering battery cells and modules. It’s also working with the Germans on increasing energy content in existing installation space for some of its cars.
Durr Systems AG championed the sustainability category for overspray-free paint that also enables low-effort custom paint jobs. CarUX, Garmin, Webasto, and Amazon shared the prize in the customer experience category for their involvement in making the all-new “Theater Mode” for the 2023 BMW 7 Series.
Continental received a prize as well. Their idea for a digital car key that’s more secure than other wireless communication technologies cemented their importance.
A prize has been received by Bcomp, too, for its flax fibers product that could end up replacing carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) without compromising on strength or hurting the environment.
A special award was given to Ukrainian employees that work for BMW’s partners. They produce wiring and harnesses in various locations across the Eastern European country.
Finally, it’s worth noting that BMW has recently been announced as America’s third most reliable manufacturer. That is, once again, the result of a great relationship with everyone involved in the supply chain and manufacturing process.