Rare and Refurbished 1929 BMW R62 With Matching Numbers Is the Epitome of Old-School Cool

Nearly a full century has passed from the moment this machine rolled off the assembly line, so we’re practically looking at a piece of history on two wheels here.
During the model’s two-year production run in the late 1920s, a total of just 4,355 R62s have been assembled at BMW’s plant. What you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery is a restored 1929 variant whose identification numbers match perfectly, but the exact details concerning the overhaul it had experienced are rather blurry.
We do know that it occurred back in 2013, when the vintage Beemer was still in the previous owner’s possession. Its bodywork and frame are said to have been repainted during the refurbishment process, yet that’s just about all the available information we’ve got regarding the work performed.
A new battery was installed following the latest owner’s acquisition, while the motor oil got flushed to keep things operating smoothly. In addition, this superb R62 underwent a wheel alignment around the same time, and its brakes were also adjusted for good measure. Currently located in Ontario, Canada, the classic rarity will soon be changing hands over the web on Bring a Trailer!
Of course, such a neat Bavarian artifact from the twenties doesn’t come cheap, so you’ll need to spend nearly $30k in order to outdo the top bidder at this time. If that doesn’t sound like an issue, then feel free to register your best offer before the afternoon of December 6, as that’s when the auction will end.
Bringing the R62 to life is a 745cc boxer-twin mill equipped with four pushrod-actuated valves and a single 22 mm (0.9-inch) carburetor. Joined by a three-speed transmission and an exposed driveshaft, the air-cooled engine is good for up to 18 horses when the crank turns at 3,400 rpm.
Upon touching the ground, this force can lead to a top speed of 71 mph (115 kph). The motorcycle’s front suspension comes in the form of a leaf spring trailing-link fork, but its rear end features a rigid hardtail construction. Finally, Motorrad’s antique head-turner weighs 342 pounds (155 kg) on a full stomach.
