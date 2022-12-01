AC Schnitzer's Tuned BMW 2 Series Coupe Is a Car Show Queen

Subsequent to the official unveiling a few months ago, AC Schnitzer has put the spotlight on the tuned BMW 2 Series Coupe once more, announcing that it will be displayed at the 2022 Essen Motor Show.
Set to open its gates tomorrow, December 2, the car event will bring together several exciting models from various automakers and tuners alike, and for AC Schnitzer, it will be a good opportunity to make a splash with the pictured BMW 2 Series Coupe, and perhaps bag some sales contracts too.
Live pics from the car show will become available in due course, and in the meantime, you can check out the said project car in our image gallery above, as compared to the last time we laid eyes on it, it can now be admired from even more angles, having been shot both at the track and in the studio.
Based on the M240i, it brings a power boost, as the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six has been upgraded to develop 420 ps (414 hp / 309 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque. Capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill in 4.2 seconds, and 250 kph (155 mph) flat-out, the stock model has 374 ps (369 hp / 275 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) available via the right pedal.
Besides the power boost, it also features a sports exhaust system, a sports suspension that brings the body closer to the asphalt by around 20 to 25 mm (0.8-1 in), front splitter, trunk lid spoiler, and a few other things. Opening the door reveals new leather and Alcantara upholstery, in addition to the pedals, footrest, paddle shifters, iDrive controller, and keyholder that were made of aluminum. The tuner still hasn’t said how much these upgrades cost, but they will answer these questions upon reaching out to them.
