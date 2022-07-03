Ciara and Russell Wilson Visit the Mercedes-Benz Headquarters, Their Kids Get Presents

NFL star Russell Wilson and his R&B artist wife, Ciara, have a tight relationship with Mercedes-Benz. And now they even got the chance to check out the premium car manufacturer’s headquarters in Germany, along with their kids.
After attending several Wimbledon games in the UK, the famous power couple had the opportunity to fly to Stuttgart, Germany, and check out the Mercedes-Benz headquarters. The football quarterback who currently plays for the Denver Broncos and his wife, R&B singer Ciara, were joined by their children. The two share Sienna and Win, and Ciara has another child, Future Jr., from her past relationship with rapper Future.
Wilson shared several videos from their adventures in Stuttgart, including touching down in their private jet and having dinner with the chairman of the management board of Mercedes-Benz Ola Källenius, and the Head of Global Communications Mercedes-Benz's Bettina Fetzer. They also snapped a picture with Källenius in front of a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Besides that, the children also received some presents courtesy of the brand, which included several Mercedes-AMG hats, a Mercedes-AMG toy car, and a scale model of a red Mercedes-AMG G 63. Their children seemed to be thrilled with the toy cars and were already calling dibs on them as you can see in the attached video below.
Wilson and Ciara have had a close relationship with Mercedes-Benz for years. Most recently, the two were present at the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix to support the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team and they had seats above the team’s pit. They shared several snippets of Lewis Hamilton making a pit stop.
Their luxurious trip also included a yacht trip and a ride in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The luxurious sedan seems to have been courtesy of the German brand. Wilson later added a short video on his Instagram Stories with the brand’s iconic three-pointed star logo, writing: “Grateful to our Mercedes-Benz family.”
Wilson shared several videos from their adventures in Stuttgart, including touching down in their private jet and having dinner with the chairman of the management board of Mercedes-Benz Ola Källenius, and the Head of Global Communications Mercedes-Benz's Bettina Fetzer. They also snapped a picture with Källenius in front of a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Besides that, the children also received some presents courtesy of the brand, which included several Mercedes-AMG hats, a Mercedes-AMG toy car, and a scale model of a red Mercedes-AMG G 63. Their children seemed to be thrilled with the toy cars and were already calling dibs on them as you can see in the attached video below.
Wilson and Ciara have had a close relationship with Mercedes-Benz for years. Most recently, the two were present at the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix to support the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team and they had seats above the team’s pit. They shared several snippets of Lewis Hamilton making a pit stop.
Their luxurious trip also included a yacht trip and a ride in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The luxurious sedan seems to have been courtesy of the German brand. Wilson later added a short video on his Instagram Stories with the brand’s iconic three-pointed star logo, writing: “Grateful to our Mercedes-Benz family.”