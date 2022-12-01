Alex Mijares Brings Nature to Art Basel With a Jungle-Wrapped Bentley Continental GT

There's nothing you can't achieve when you put your mind to it. And Latin American Miami artist Alexander Mijares put his creativity to work, bringing nature to the 2022 Art Basel in Miami Beach with a jungle-wrapped Bentley Continental GT.
Art Cars give artists an opportunity to use more than a simple paint canvas. And Alexander Mijares took advantage of that, creating a jungle-wrapped Bentley Continental GT for the 2022 Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida.
On Wednesday, November 30, ahead of the event, he shared a video of the original luxury coupe, which came with a silver exterior and had a big, red bow on its hood. He wrote on top of the video, "My canvas for tonight's event."
Ahead of the Braman Miami Rooftop Party, he had the Bentley ready to go, and he was ready to make it "drip."
The artist had the luxury coupe on display, which benefitted from a wrap created in collaboration with MetroWrapz, making it stand out in any crowd with its colorful, lively exterior. He also had some more wrap that looked like it dripped from the ceiling onto the car and then on the floor.
The event featured even more expensive custom cars, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, or a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, all with different wraps and art details. But the Bentley was clearly one of the main attractions, alongside a Jeff Koons-designed BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, which you can see attached below.
This isn’t the first time the Miami artist unveiled a MetroWrapz colorful car. Just last year, Mijares showed off a bold, colorful Lamborghini Aventador.
Named One of the Top 10 Most Influential Artists of his generation by both Forbes and Elite Daily in separate lists, the Miami artist has extended his creativity in different areas, be it cars, murals, or yachts. He collaborated with different high-profile names including David Beckham, Pitbull, J Balvin, Alejandro Sanz, Justin Bieber, and more.
Besides his Bentley wrap, at this year's Art Basel edition, Mijares also introduced a limited-edition luxury collection of bespoke Brugal 1888 bottles, with eight of the pieces available for purchase, with proceeds going to a local South Florida charity.
